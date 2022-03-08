Outlander: Season Six Ratings

Once again, the Outlander series is safe from being cancelled. The popular series has already been renewed for a seventh season of 16 episodes. Could that be the end of this Starz TV show or, is it sure to be renewed for years to come? Stay tuned.

A historical time travel drama series, the Outlander TV show stars Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan, with Sophie Skelton, Richard Rankin, John Bell, Cesar Domboy, Lauren Lyle, Caitlin O’Ryan, Paul Gorman, Mark Lewis Jones, Jessica Reynolds, Alexander Vlahos, Sarah Collier, Hugh Ross, Chris Larkin, Andrew & Matthew Adair, Antony Byrne, Euan Bennet, New Dennehy, Kyle Rees, Robin Scott, Robin Laing, Glen Gould, Simon R. Baker, Joanne Thompson, Caleb Reynolds, Braeden Clarke, Morgan Holstrom, David Berry, and Maria Doyle Kennedy. The story follows time-traveling 20th Century doctor Claire Fraser (Balfe) and her 18th Century Scots Highlander husband, Jamie Fraser (Heughan). In season six, Claire and Jamie’s fight to protect those they love continues as they navigate the trials and tribulations of life in colonial America. Establishing a home in the New World is by no means an easy task, particularly in the wild backcountry of North Carolina during a period of dramatic political upheaval. The Frasers strive to maintain peace and flourish within a society, which (as Claire knows all too well) is unwittingly marching towards Revolution.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: Season five of Outlander on Starz averaged a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 808,000 viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an "*". While these numbers don't include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. Though other economic factors are involved, the higher-rated shows usually get renewed and the lower-rated ones get cancelled.



