Vulture Watch

Will the numbers improve this time around? Has the All Rise TV show been cancelled or renewed for a third season on CBS? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of All Rise, season three. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the CBS television network, All Rise stars Simone Missick, Wilson Bethel, Marg Helgenberger, Jessica Camacho, J. Alex Brinson, Lindsay Mendez, Ruthie Ann Miles, Lindsay Gort, and Audrey Corsa. The series follows the chaotic, hopeful (and sometimes absurd) world of those who work at a courthouse in Los Angeles. At the center of this drama series is Lola Carmichael (Missick), a recently appointed judge who was previously a highly regarded and impressive deputy district attorney. She depends on the counsel of people like her Deputy District Attorney Mark Callan (Bethel), Supervisory Judge Lisa Benner (Helgenberger), and pragmatic judicial assistant Sherri Kansky (Miles). Lola pushes the boundaries and challenges the expectations of what a judge can be and receives both support and pushback from those around her.



Season Two Ratings

The second season of All Rise averages a 0.50 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.24 million viewers. Compared to season one, that’s down by 19% in the demo and down by 22% in viewership. Find out how All Rise stacks up against other CBS TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of November 18, 2020, All Rise has not been cancelled or renewed for a third season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?

Telly’s Take

Will CBS cancel or renew All Rise for season three? This show was one of the network’s lowest-rated series but it was renewed anyway. I’m thinking that the excs are giving All Rise another chance to prove itself. It doesn’t help that the series is produced by an outside studio. We’ll have to wait and see how season two goes. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on All Rise cancellation or renewal news.



All Rise Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

TV show ratings are still important. Follow All Rise‘s weekly ups and downs.

How do this show’s ratings compare to other channels’ TV shows?

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Do you hope the All Rise TV show will be renewed for a third season? How would you feel if CBS cancelled this TV series, instead?