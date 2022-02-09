All Rise: Season Three; Production Begins on OWN Revival of Cancelled CBS Series

Court will soon be back in session. OWN has announced that production on the third season of the All Rise TV series has begun. Season three is expected to debut in June. CBS cancelled All Rise after two low-rated seasons in May 2021. OWN made a deal to revive it in September.

A courthouse drama, season three of All Rise stars Simone Missick, Wilson Bethel, Jessica Camacho, J. Alex Brinson, Ruthie Ann Miles, Lindsay Mendez, and Lindsey Gort. Returning recurring cast members include Samantha Marie Ware, Paul McCrane, and Suzanne Cryer. Former star Marg Helgenberger will return in a recurring role and Roger Guenveur Smith and Christian Keyes are joining the cast.

The story follows the chaotic, hopeful, and sometimes absurd lives of its judges, prosecutors, and public defenders, as they work with bailiffs, clerks, police, and jurors to bring justice to the people of Los Angeles amidst a flawed legal system.

Season three is all about new beginnings, picking up the night of the mid-term election as the highly-regarded Judge Lola Carmichael (Missick) awaits the results of her hotly contested seat, preparing to further push the boundaries of her courtroom in the name of justice.

What do you think? Are you glad to hear that All Rise is returning in June on OWN? Were you disappointed when this drama was cancelled on CBS?

