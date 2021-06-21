NCIS: Hawai’i: Production Begins on New CBS TV Series for Fall 2021

NCIS: Hawai’i is gearing up for its fall premiere. Production has begun on the newest addition to the NCIS franchise in Oahu. Before it began, the cast and crew had a traditional Hawaiian blessing for CBS shows filmed in Hawaii, like Magnum PI.

Vanessa Lachey, Noah Mills, Jason Antoon, Yasmine Al-Bustami, and Tori Anderson star in the new drama, and they were all in attendance at the ceremony.

CBS revealed more about the blessing and the series in a press release.

“New CBS original series NCIS: HAWAI’I kicked off its first season production at Mokulē‘Ia Beach on Oahu with a traditional Hawaiian blessing in honor of its host Hawaiian culture, which was held in line with the series’ overall filming safety protocols. The event took place on Wednesday, June 16. Series stars Vanessa Lachey, Noah Mills, Jason Antoon, Yasmine Al-Bustami and Tori Anderson, as well as the producers and the NCIS: HAWAI’I crew, participated. Kahu (Officiant) Ramsay Taum officiated the ceremony, which included traditional royal maile leis, Oli Aloha (welcoming chant), and Pule Ho’oku’u (closing prayer). In honor of the show’s premiere season, the ceremony centered on the constant motion of the ocean and how the moving ocean waters, driven by the winds and tides, connects the entire planet. NCIS: HAWAI’I will premiere in the fall, airing Monday (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on the CBS app and Paramount+.”

