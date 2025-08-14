Landman: Season Two Premiere Date Set for Billy Bob Thornton Drama on Paramount+

Landman has its return date. Paramount+ announced a November premiere date for the drama series’ second season, with the release of a teaser and key art. The series was renewed in March.

Billy Bob Thornton, Demi Moore, Ali Larter, Michelle Randolph, Jacob Lofland, Kayla Wallace, James Jordan, Mark Collie, Jon Hamm, and Paulina Chávez star in the Taylor Sheridan set in the world of oil rigs in West Texas.

Paramount+ shared the following about the series’ return:

Paramount+ today announced that the second season of Taylor Sheridan’s hit series, LANDMAN, will premiere on Sunday, November 16, 2025. The original drama series stars Oscar ® winner Billy Bob Thornton, Oscar ® nominee Demi Moore, Oscar ® nominee Andy Garcia, Oscar ® nominee Sam Elliott, Ali Larter, Jacob Lofland, Michelle Randolph, Paulina Chávez, Kayla Wallace, Mark Collie, James Jordan and Colm Feore. LANDMAN ranked as a top 10 SVOD original series across all SVODs for Q4 in 2024. The premiere episode of LANDMAN had 35 million global streaming viewers, setting new records for Paramount+. It became the #1 Paramount+ Original ever on the service, the #1 engagement driver and #1 in households. Billy Bob Thornton scored a Golden Globe® nomination for Best Actor in a Drama Series for his role in LANDMAN as Tommy Norris. LANDMAN is set in the proverbial boomtowns of West Texas and is a modern-day tale of fortune-seeking in the world of oil rigs. Based on the notable 11-part podcast Boomtown from Imperative Entertainment and Texas Monthly, the series is an upstairs/downstairs story of roughnecks and wildcat billionaires fueling a boom so big, it’s reshaping our climate, our economy and our geopolitics. The series is co-created by Taylor Sheridan and Christian Wallace. LANDMAN is executive produced by co-creator Taylor Sheridan, David C. Glasser, David Hutkin, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, co-creator Christian Wallace, Billy Bob Thornton, Geyer Kosinski, Michael Friedman and Stephen Kay. Dan Friedkin and Jason Hoch for Imperative Entertainment, and J.K. Nickell and Megan Creydt for Texas Monthly also executive produce. Tommy Turtle serves as co-executive producer.” The series is produced by Paramount Television Studios, 101 Studios and Sheridan’s Bosque Ranch Productions. LANDMAN is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution. Season One is available to stream exclusively on Paramount+. LANDMAN is the latest addition to Sheridan’s growing slate on Paramount+, which includes 1923, 1883, LIONESS, MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN, TULSA KING, LAWMEN: BASS REEVES and the upcoming NOLA KING, starring Samuel L. Jackson.

The teaser and key art for season two are below.

