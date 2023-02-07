Yellowstone: Season Five May End Paramount Series, Matthew McConaughey Could Star in Spinoff

One of the biggest shows on television may be coming to an end this summer. Word is that Yellowstone, which was created by John Linson and Taylor Sheridan, may wrap up when the Paramount Network show returns for its final six episodes of the fifth season this summer.

Yellowstone stars Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham, Gil Birmingham, Mo Brings Plenty, Wendy Moniz, Jen Landon, Kathryn Kelly. The season also features Josh Lucas, Jacki Weaver, Kylie Rogers, Kyle Red Silverstein, Rob Kirkland, Kai Caster, Lainey Wilson, Lilli Kay, and Dawn Olivieri. The story centers on the Dutton family, led by patriarch John Dutton (Costner), who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect – the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders – an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and America’s first national park.

Deadline reports that Yellowstone may end due to star Costner’s availability. According to sources, Costner had initially limited himself to 65 days of shooting but later only wanted to spend 50 days filming. For the remaining six episodes, Costner supposedly wants to only spend a week. This has reportedly caused frustration for Sheridan and has dampened the morale of the other actors.

Costner is directing and starring in Horizon, a multi-part western epic movie. He co-wrote the film with Jon Baird and it’s being produced by Warner Bros. Pictures and New Line.

Paramount Network has reportedly declined Costner’s most recent proposal and has supposedly decided to move on with another show in the franchise. It’s unknown if some of the actors from the original Yellowstone will be involved in the spinoff. Matthew McConaughey is currently in negotiations to star and it isn’t known if the new series would be set on the Dutton ranch in Montana or somewhere else.

Paramount Network is keeping mum about these developments and a spokesperson said the following:

“We have no news to report. Kevin Costner is a big part of Yellowstone and we hope that’s the case for a long time to come. Thanks to the brilliant mind of Taylor Sheridan, we are always working on franchise expansions of this incredible world he has built. Matthew McConaughey is a phenomenal talent with whom we’d love to partner.”

What do you think? Are you surprised that Yellowstone may end so soon? Do you want to see more of the current time period for the Dutton family in a new series on Paramount Network?