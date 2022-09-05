Yellowstone: Season Five; Q’orianka Kilcher Returning to Paramount Network Series

Yellowstone is returning to Paramount Network this November, and an actress who last appeared on the series in the third season finale is coming back. Q’orianka Kilcher will be returning as attorney Angela Blue Thunder, per Deadline.

Kilcher is not the only actor returning for season five. Earlier this summer, it was also reported that Josh Lucas is returning to the Paramount Network series as young John Dutton.

Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham, and Gil Birmingham also star in the series, which follows the Dutton family. Patriarch John Dutton (Costner) controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the country.

Check out a preview for Yellowstone season five below. The series returns on November 13th.

