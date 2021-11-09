Yellowstone: Season Five? Has the Paramount Network Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

Will this show’s popularity continue to grow? Has the Yellowstone TV show been cancelled or renewed for a fifth season on Paramount Network? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Yellowstone, season five. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



Airing on Paramount Network, the Yellowstone TV show stars Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham, and Gil Birmingham with Will Patton. Guests include Jacki Weaver, Piper Perabo, and Kathryn Kelly. The story centers on the Dutton family, led by patriarch John Dutton (Costner), who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect – the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders – an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and America’s first national park.



The fourth season of Yellowstone averages a 1.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 8.11 million viewers. Compared to season three, that’s up by 108% in the demo and up by 108% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. Other economic factors can be involved in a show’s fate, but typically, the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Yellowstone stacks up against other Paramount Network TV shows.



As of November 9, 2021, Yellowstone has not been cancelled or renewed for a fifth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Will Paramount Network cancel or renew Yellowstone for season five? The show is incredibly popular and has inspired two new Paramount+ exclusive series, Mayor of Kingstown and 1883. I do not doubt that Yellowstone will be renewed for year five. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Yellowstone cancellation or renewal news.



