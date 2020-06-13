Yellowstone: Season Three; Paramount Network Releases Behind-the-Scenes Preview

“Ranching’s a terrible business, grandson.” Paramount Network just released a new behind-the-scenes look at season three of Yellowstone.

The drama series centers on the Duttons, a family of powerful and prosperous cattle ranchers. It chronicles their shifting alliances as well as their old grudges, and even unsolved murders. The cast includes Kevin Costner, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelly Reilly, Luke Grimes, Gil Birmingham, Kelsey Asbille, and Brecken Merrill.

Season three of Yellowstone premieres on Paramount Network on June 21st at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Take a sneak peek below:

What do you think? Have you seen Yellowstone? Will you watch season three?