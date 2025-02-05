The Voice: Season 27 Ratings (Spring 2025)

It’s another season of The Voice, NBC’s most-watched unscripted series, with a unique grouping of judges. Could the selection of this season’s rotating red chair residents impact the ratings in some way? Could The Voice be cancelled or is it sure to be renewed for season 28 and next fall? Stay tuned.

A singing competition series, The Voice TV show is hosted by Carson Daly and often airs twice weekly — typically on Monday and Tuesday nights. Michael Bublé (his second season), John Legend (his 1oth season), and Adam Levine (his 17th season after a long absence) return to coach in season 27 and are joined by country pop singer Kelsea Ballerini. The competition has four stages: blind auditions, battle rounds, knockouts, and live performances. By the end of the blind auditions, 40 performers will have been chosen by the four coaches (10 for each team). They advance to the battles, knockouts, and live performances. Ultimately, only one will receive the $100,000 prize and a record deal with Universal Music Group.

Nielsen Ratings

The Nielsen ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart is updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: On Monday nights of season 25 (Spring 2024) of The Voice on NBC averaged a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 5.41 million viewers. On Tuesday nights, season 25 averaged a 0.36 in the demo and 4.57 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM).



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of February 5, 2025, The Voice has not been cancelled or renewed for a 28th season. Stay tuned for further updates.

