The Voice: Season 24 — Has the NBC TV Series Been Renewed or Cancelled Yet?

Vulture Watch

After 23 seasons, Blake is getting ready to say so long. Has the The Voice TV show been cancelled or renewed for a 24th season on NBC? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of The Voice, season 24. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

A singing competition series airing on the NBC television network, The Voice TV show is hosted by Carson Daly and often airs twice weekly — typically on Monday and Tuesday nights. Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton return to coach in season 23, joined by hip-hop star Chance the Rapper and platinum-selling singer-songwriter Niall Horan. Reba McEntire serves as a “mega mentor”. The competition has four stages: blind auditions, battle rounds, knockouts, and live performances. By the end of the blind auditions, 40 performers will have been chosen by the four coaches (10 for each team). They advance to the battles, knockouts, and live performances. Ultimately, only one will receive the $100,000 prize and a record deal with Universal Music Group.



Season 23 Ratings

On Mondays, the 23rd season of The Voice averages a 0.69 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 6.44 million viewers. Compared to season 21, that’s down by 17% in the demo and down by 5% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM).

While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are an excellent indicator of how a show performs, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how The Voice stacks up against other NBC TV shows.



NBC

As of March 7, 2023, The Voice has not been cancelled or renewed for a 24th season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to receive updates about this TV show automatically?

Telly’s Take

Will NBC cancel or renew The Voice for season 24? The ratings aren’t as strong as they once were, but The Voice remains the peacock’s strongest non-scripted series. I do not doubt that the show will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Voice cancellation or renewal news.



The Voice Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

TV show ratings are still important. Follow The Voice‘s weekly ups and downs.

How do this show’s ratings compare to other channels’ TV shows?

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Do you hope The Voice TV show will be renewed for a 24th season? How would you feel if NBC cancelled this TV series, instead?