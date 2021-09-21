The Voice: Season 22? Has the NBC TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

Will Ariana Grande’s team make a big splash in her first year as a coach? Has The Voice TV show been cancelled or renewed for a 22nd season on NBC? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of The Voice, season 22. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the NBC television network, The Voice TV show is a singing competition series that’s hosted by Carson Daly and airs twice weekly — typically on Monday and Tuesday nights. Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Blake Shelton return to coach in season 21 and are joined by Ariana Grande, a former guest performer. This season’s battle advisors are Jason Aldean (Team Kelly), Camila Cabello (Team Legend), Dierks Bentley (Team Blake), and Kristin Chenoweth (Team Ariana). The competition is divided into four stages: blind auditions, battle rounds, knockouts, and live performances. By the end of the blind auditions, 48 performers will have been chosen by the four coaches (12 for each team). They advance to the battles, knockouts, and live performances. In the end, only one will receive the $100,000 prize and a record deal with Universal Music Group.



Season 21 Ratings

The Monday episodes of the 21st season of The Voice average a 1.08 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 7.22 million viewers. Compared to the Monday episodes of season 19 (which aired Fall 2020), that’s up by 12% in the demo and down by 2% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how The Voice stacks up against other NBC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of September 21, 2021, The Voice has not been cancelled or renewed for a 22nd season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?

Telly’s Take

Will NBC cancel or renew The Voice for season 22? The ratings have dropped quite a bit over the years but this series remains the peacock network’s highest-rated unscripted series. During the 2021-22 television season, NBC will air just one cycle instead of the usual two (Fall and Spring), wanting to make it more of an annual event. I have no doubt that The Voice will be renewed and it will be interesting to see if this scheduling move will positively affect the ratings in the 2022-23 season. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Voice cancellation or renewal news.



The Voice Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

TV show ratings are still important. Follow The Voice‘s weekly ups and downs.

How do this show’s ratings compare to other channels’ TV shows?

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Do you hope that The Voice TV show will be renewed for a 22nd season? How would you feel if NBC cancelled this TV series, instead?