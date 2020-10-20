The Voice: Season 19 Ratings

There’s little chance that The Voice will be cancelled instead of renewed for season 20. While the ratings have dropped, the series is still one of NBC’s biggest draws. However, in the time of COVID-19, there’s no guarantee that the network will air two cycles during the 2020-21 season. Stay tuned.

A singing competition series, The Voice TV show is hosted by Carson Daly and typically airs twice weekly — on Monday and Tuesday nights. Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Blake Shelton return to coach in season 19 and are joined by Gwen Stefani (who last judged in season 17). This season’s battle advisors are Leon Bridges (Team Kelly), Miguel (Team Legend), Kane Brown (Team Blake), and Julia Michaels (Team Gwen). The competition is divided into four stages: blind auditions (including the return of the “block”), battle rounds, knockouts, and live performances.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: On Mondays, season 17 (which aired during Fall 2019) averaged a 1.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 8.15 million viewers. On Tuesdays, season 17 averaged a 1.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 8.13 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national numbers (unless noted with an “*”). These are different from the fast affiliate numbers which are just estimates of the actual ratings. The final nationals are typically released within 24 hours of the programming or, in the case of weekends and holidays, a couple days later.

What do you think? Do you like The Voice TV series on NBC? Should the 20th season air in Spring 2021 or Fall 2021?