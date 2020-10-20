Will the 19th season of The Voice TV show hit the right notes for NBC? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like The Voice is cancelled or renewed for season 20. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the 19th season episodes of The Voice here.

An NBC singing competition series, The Voice TV show is hosted by Carson Daly and typically airs twice weekly — on Monday and Tuesday nights. Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Blake Shelton return to coach in season 19 and are joined by Gwen Stefani (who last judged in season 17). This season’s battle advisors are Leon Bridges (Team Kelly), Miguel (Team Legend), Kane Brown (Team Blake), and Julia Michaels (Team Gwen). The competition is divided into four stages: blind auditions (including the return of the “block”), battle rounds, knockouts, and live performances.





What do you think? Which season 19 episodes of The Voice TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that The Voice should be cancelled or renewed for a 20th season on NBC? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.