The Voice TV show on NBC: canceled or renewed for season 19?

Will new judge Nick Jonas’ team be victorious in the 18th season of The Voice TV show on NBC? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like The Voice is cancelled or renewed for season 19. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the 18th season episodes of The Voice here.

An NBC singing competition, The Voice TV show is hosted by Carson Daly. It typically airs twice weekly — on Monday and Tuesday nights. Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Blake Shelton return to coach in season 18 and are joined by a former battle advisor, Nick Jonas. This season’s battle advisors are Dua Lipa (Team Kelly), Joe and Kevin Jonas (Team Nick), Ella Mai (Team Legend), and Bebe Rexha (Team Blake). The competition is divided into five stages: blind auditions, battle rounds, knockouts, playoffs, and live performances.

What do you think? Which season 18 episodes of The Voice TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that The Voice should be cancelled or renewed for a 19th season on NBC? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.



I watch it every year . Hope it continues .

