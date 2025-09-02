Creepshow: Shudder TV Show Ends, No Season Five for Anthology Series

Creepshow will not be returning for a fifth season. According to Variety, the horror anthology series ends with its fourth season, which aired in 2023.

The following was said about the decision to end the Shudder anthology series:

“A source close to the network confirms that the series will not continue after four seasons. Launched in 2019 by Greg Nicotero, the show lasted for 23 episodes and two specials, wrapping in 2023 after a fourth season. While no official end to the series was announced, the source says the series was only planned for four seasons.”

The anthology film series from Stephen King and George A. Romero inspired Creepshow.

What do you think? Did you watch Creepshow? Were you hoping for more of the anthology series?