Harry Potter: Warwick Davis and Seven Others Join HBO Series

The Harry Potter series has added eight to its cast, including a familiar face to fans of the franchise. Warwick Davis (above) is returning for the series in the role he originated for the films, Professor Filius Flitwick. Seven more have been added to the cast.

HBO revealed the following about the additions:

“To celebrate Back to Hogwarts, the HBO Original HARRY POTTER television series today announced the return of Warwick Davis as Professor Filius Flitwick, marking his homecoming to the wizarding world in a role he originated for the film series. Taking place annually on September 1, Back to Hogwarts is a global celebration of all things Harry Potter where fans mark the iconic return to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. The series has also cast the following roles: Hogwarts students – Elijah Oshin as Dean Thomas, Finn Stephens as Vincent Crabbe, and William Nash as Gregory Goyle Hogwarts staff – Sirine Saba as Professor Pomona Sprout, Richard Durden as Professor Cuthbert Binns, and Bríd Brennan as Madam Poppy Pomfrey Gringotts – Leigh Gill as Griphook The series will debut in 2027 on HBO and HBO Max where it’s available, including in upcoming launch markets Germany, Italy, and the UK. The series is written and executive produced by Francesca Gardiner. Mark Mylod will executive produce and direct multiple episodes of the series for HBO in association with Brontë Film and TV and Warner Bros. Television. The series is executive produced by J.K. Rowling, Neil Blair, and Ruth Kenley-Letts of Brontë Film and TV, and David Heyman of Heyday Films.”

The premiere date for the series will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you excited to see Warwick Davis in the new Harry Potter series?