Gordita Chronicles: Cancelled at HBO Max; No Season Two for Coming-of-Age Comedy Series

Gordita Chronicles has been cancelled after just one season. The 10 episodes of the coming-of-age comedy was released by HBO Max in June. Sony Pictures Television plans to shop the series to other outlets so a second season is still possible.

Starring Diana-Maria Riva, Juan Javier Cardenas, Olivia Goncalves, Savannah Nicole Ruiz, Noah Rico, and Cosette Hauer, the comedy series follows a young girl in 1985 who leaves her home in Santo Domingo behind and moves with her family to Miami.

Per Variety, the following was revealed about the cancellation by HBO Max:

Live-action kids and family programming will not be part of our programming focus in the immediate future, and as a result, we’ve had to make the very difficult decision to end Gordita Chronicles at HBO Max. The series earned critical acclaim and a loyal following, and we are proud to have worked with creator Claudia Forestieri and our two powerhouse executive producers, Eva Longoria (who also masterfully directed the pilot) and Zoe Saldaña, to bring Cucu’s journey to the screen. We thank them and the talented cast and crew for creating such a heartfelt, groundbreaking show that connected deeply with a very important demographic.

Producers Eva Longoria and Zoe Saldana spoke about the cancellation of the series:

“We are heartbroken by the larger programming changes at HBO Max that will not allow our special show that is Gordita Chronicles, showrun by Latinx comedy powerhouse Brigitte Muñoz-Liebowitz, to have a second season at its original home. As producers and storytellers who are continually seeking out the authentic and original stories that highlight our community’s joy and talent, we are so proud to have worked on this piece of magic. We continue to be blown away by the overwhelmingly positive critical response coupled with our growing audience numbers, which prove that viewers recognize the importance of this show’s existence and the crucial space it is filling for LatinX content in the media landscape.”

