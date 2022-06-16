Hacks: Season Three Renewal Announced for HBO Max Comedy Series

Deborah and Ava will be back for another round. HBO Max has renewed the Hacks TV show for a third season. The second season of eight episodes finished airing on June 2nd.

A comedy-drama series, the Hacks TV show stars Jean Smart, Hannah Einbinder, Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Jane Adams, Christopher McDonald, Kaitlin Olson, Paul W. Downs, Poppy Liu, Rose Abdoo, Mark Indelicato, Meg Stalter, Angela E. Gibbs, Luenell, Johnny Sibilly, Joe Mande, Ally Maki, and Lorenza Izzo.The show revolves around the relationship between legendary Las Vegas comedian Deborah Vance (Smart) and young and entitled writer Ava (Einbinder). The second season saw the pair go out on tour. Laurie Metcalf, Martha Kelly, Ming-Na Wen, Susie Essman, Margaret Cho, and Devon Sawa guested.

HBO Max Renews Emmy Award-Winning Comedy Series HACKS For A Third Season HBO Max has renewed the multi-Emmy(R) Award-winning comedy series HACKS for a third season. The series’ first season received many accolades including awards from AFI, Peabody, Critics Choice, DGA, SAG(R), WGA and GLAAD. Season two, which explores the evolving dark mentorship between legendary Las Vegas comedian Deborah Vance (Jean Smart) and her young, entitled writer Ava (Hannah Einbinder), premiered to critical acclaim on May 12 and is streaming now on HBO Max. Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content, HBO Max quote: “We congratulate HACKS’ extraordinarily gifted executive producers and cast, and our partners at Universal Television. We are overjoyed at the audience and press response to the new season, and glad to give viewers more of this gorgeous, hilarious, moving show.” Erin Underhill, President, Universal Television: “The first two seasons of HACKS – expertly crafted by Lucia, Paul and Jen – gave us beloved, complex characters who make us laugh and feel deeply. We’re thrilled that our HBO Max partners have renewed this standout series for a third season, and we can’t wait to see what’s next for Deborah, Ava and the rest of our outstanding ensemble.” HACKS stars Jean Smart, an Emmy(R), SAG Awards(R) and Critics Choice Awards winner for her performance in season one of the series, along with Hannah Einbinder, Carl Clemons-Hopkins and Jane Adams, who were all nominated for Emmys(R) for the first season. Cast members Christopher McDonald, Kaitlin Olson, Paul W. Downs, Poppy Liu, Rose Abdoo, Mark Indelicato, Meg Stalter, Angela E. Gibbs, Luenell, Johnny Sibilly, Joe Mande, Ally Maki and Lorenza Izzo also star. Season two introduced new recurring guest stars Laurie Metcalf, Martha Kelly, Ming-Na Wen and Susie Essman, and guest stars Margaret Cho and Devon Sawa. HACKS is created and showrun by Emmy(R) Award-winners Paul W. Downs, Lucia Aniello and Jen Statsky. It is executive produced by Downs and Aniello via their Paulilu banner, Statsky via First Thought Productions, as well as Emmy(R) Award winners Michael Schur via Fremulon, David Miner for 3 Arts Entertainment and Morgan Sackett. The studio is Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Additional details, including a third season premiere date, will be announced in the future.

