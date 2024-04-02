Lovers and Liars: Season One Ratings

The CW’s FBoy Island TV series was a ratings disappointment, and the network pulled the show mid-season. This new series, Lovers and Liars, is a spin-off that was initially going to be titled FGirl Island. Will Lovers and Liars succeed where its predecessor series failed and be renewed for season two on The CW? Stay tuned.

A dating competition series, the Lovers and Liars TV show features three of FBoy Island’s former contestants — Benedict Polizzi, CJ Weathers, and Casey Johnson — as they look for a serious relationship. Comedian Nikki Glaser hosts. In the reality series, the single men and 24 women are relocated to a tropical locale. Half of the women want to make a genuine connection, but the other half are just there to deceive the men, stick around until the end, and win the cold, hard cash. At the end of the season, each male will choose one of the females. If they have a genuine romantic connection, they split a $100,000 prize. If the female was just in it for the money, she takes home the cash prize all for herself. Will the men be able to separate the lovers from the liars and win love and $100,000?

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

