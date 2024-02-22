Crime Nation: Season One Ratings

The CW has never aired a series like Crime Nation, but it may be a good move for the network. True crime series are typically inexpensive to produce and attract a lot of viewers. Will Crime Nation be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A true crime and justice series, the Crime Nation TV show is an anthology program. In each episode, viewers are thrust into the gripping world of real-life mysteries, cold cases, and heart-stopping investigations. Shocking new details about ripped-from-the-headlines stories are examined and combined with exclusive on-camera interviews with those at the center of the cases. Experts share their analysis as part of exclusive reporting. The program also dives into social media by talking to crime enthusiasts, social media sleuths, podcasters, and digital detectives who, in some instances, have used their passion for uncovering the truth and networks to help solve cases.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

