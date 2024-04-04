Sight Unseen: Season Two — Has the CW Crime Drama Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Vulture Watch

A crime drama series airing on The CW television network, the Sight Unseen TV show stars Dolly Lewis, Agam Darshi, Jarod Joseph, Daniel Gillies, Alice Christina-Corrigan, Tony Giroux, Ennis Esmer, Tegan Moss, and Alec Santos. The story revolves around Tess Avery (Lewis), an exceptional homicide detective in Vancouver. An incident in the field nearly results in her partner, Jake Campbell (Gillies), being killed, leading to her being diagnosed as clinically blind due to the fast onset genetic condition of Leber’s hereditary optic neuropathy. Haunted by the cases she left behind and reluctant to accept help or even her own diagnosis, Tess turns to an assistance app to connect with a professional seeing-eye guide who is 3,000 miles away in New York City. An unorthodox partner in Tess’ ear, Sunny Patel (Darshi), guides her via a micro-camera, allowing Tess to pass as sighted. An agoraphobic who leaves her apartment only through the eyes of her clients, Sunny is also hiding a secret of her own — a violent event from her past she hopes to one day solve. Steering Tess through life’s obstacles and crimes — the duo challenges preconceptions about ability, trust, and where to draw the line.





Season One Ratings

The first season of Sight Unseen averages a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 339,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Sight Unseen stacks up against other The CW TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of April 4, 2024, Sight Unseen has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will The CW cancel or renew Sight Unseen for season two? The show is a co-production with CTV in Canada, so its future will likely depend on both companies. The CW has done well with Canadian dramas, and they presumably cost less to air than wholly original scripted series. I think there’s a very good chance Sight Unseen will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Sight Unseen cancellation or renewal news.



