Crime Nation: Season Two — Has the CW True Crime Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

A true-crime and justice series airing on The CW television network, the Crime Nation TV show is an anthology program. In each episode, viewers are thrust into the gripping world of real-life mysteries, cold cases, and heart-stopping investigations. Shocking new details about ripped-from-the-headlines stories are examined and combined with exclusive on-camera interviews with those at the center of the cases. Experts share their analysis as part of exclusive reporting. The program also dives into the world of social media by talking to crime enthusiasts, social media sleuths, podcasters, and digital detectives who in some instances have used their passion for uncovering the truth and networks to help solve cases.



The first season of Crime Nation averages a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 466,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Crime Nation stacks up against other The CW TV shows.



As of February 22, 2024, Crime Nation has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Will The CW cancel or renew Crime Nation for season two? This kind of programming is typically very popular and relatively inexpensive to produce. I think there’s an excellent chance it will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Crime Nation cancellation or renewal news.



