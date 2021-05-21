Bulletproof: Cancelled by Sky; No Season Four for Crime Drama on The CW

Season four of Bulletproof has been cancelled. The British crime drama was renewed for a fourth season in early 2021 by Sky but now, those plans have been killed. The crime drama has aired for three seasons in the United States on The CW.

Bulletproof stars Ashley Walters and Noel Clarke. The series centers on Aaron “Bish” Bishop (Clarke) and Ronald “Ronnie” Pike Jr (Walters) who are best friends and work as British NCA detectives in London. Although they are from vastly different backgrounds, these partners have a deep, brotherly bond that finds its foundation in their moral code. In season three, they head to South Africa in search of a much-needed vacation from their London day jobs. They get swept up in the kidnapping of a young girl and they soon find themselves delving into the criminal underbelly of Cape Town. This tense, action-packed journey takes them from the lavish world of Cape Town’s elite, through the poverty-stricken townships, with danger around every corner. Bishop and Pike learn that not everyone with a badge can be trusted.

The third season of Bulletproof (which ran for just three episodes) averaged a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 474,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings. Compared to season two, that’s up by 24% in the demo and up by 36% in viewership, a rarity in a time where more and more people are switching to streaming platforms and delayed viewing.

According to Variety, the show’s cancellation follows multiple sexual misconduct allegations against Clarke. An investigation by The Guardian news outlet has seen 20 women coming forward with an array of allegations against the actor, including sexual harassment, unwanted touching or groping, sexually inappropriate behavior and comments on set, professional misconduct, taking and sharing sexually explicit pictures and videos without consent, and bullying. Clarke has “vehemently” denied all allegations.

The fourth season of Bulletproof was ordered earlier this year and, since the allegations broke last month, Sky put pre-production on hold. There were talks about replacing Clarke but he created and co-writes the show with Walters.

