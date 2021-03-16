Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on The CW television network in the United States, Bulletproof stars Ashley Walters and Noel Clarke. The series centers on Aaron “Bish” Bishop (Clarke) and Ronald “Ronnie” Pike Jr (Walters) who are best friends and work as British NCA detectives in London. Although they are from vastly different backgrounds, these partners have a deep, brotherly bond that finds its foundation in their moral code. In season three, they head to South Africa in search of a much-needed vacation from their London day-jobs. They get swept up in the kidnapping of a young girl and they soon find themselves delving into the criminal underbelly of Cape Town. This tense, action-packed journey takes them from the lavish world of Cape Town’s elite, through the poverty-stricken townships, with danger around every corner. Bishop and Pike learn that not everyone with a badge can be trusted.



Season Three Ratings

The third season of Bulletproof averages a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 468,000 viewers. Compared to season two, that’s up by 14% in the demo and up by 34% in viewership. Find out how Bulletproof stacks up against other The CW TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

Bulletproof has been renewed for a fourth season in the UK. The CW has yet to pick it up. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will The CW cancel or renew Bulletproof for season four? The show has already been renewed in the UK (where the show originates) so I think that The CW will also air it. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Bulletproof cancellation or renewal news.



