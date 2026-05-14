Big Mistakes: Season Two; Netflix Renews Dan Levy Comedy Series

Big Mistakes will continue to be made. Netflix has renewed Dan Levy’s comedy series just a month after its release. The streaming service has also extended its deal with Levy.

Dan Levy, Taylor Ortega, Laurie Metcalf, Abby Quinn, Boran Kuzum, Jack Innanen, Elizabeth Perkins, Mark Ivanir, Ilia Volok, Jacob Gutierrez, Joe Barbara, and Darren Goldstein star in the series, which follows two siblings who find themselves dragged into a life of organized crime.

Levy said the following about the series’ renewal:

“Very grateful and beyond excited to continue the Big Mistakes adventure and my creative collaboration with Netflix. Season 2 is already in the works and it’s going to be WILD. I can’t wait to get it out there to everyone as soon as humanly possible.”

Tracey Pakosta, Netflix Vice President, Comedy Series, US at Netflix also spoke about the series. She said, “We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Dan and bring more of his wonderfully funny and compelling stories to life. Big Mistakes is the most recent example of Dan’s singular voice and vision connecting with audiences around the world. We can’t wait to see what he has in store for season two.”

The premiere date for season two will be announced later.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this Netflix series? Are you glad it has been renewed?