Virgin River: Season Eight: Two Cast Members Departing Netflix Drama

Virgin River will be missing two cast members when the series returns for its eighth season. According to Deadline, Marco Grazzini (above, left) and Lauren Hammersley are leaving the long-running drama.

Grazzini has been a part of Virgin River for the last five seasons. Patrick Sean Smith said the following about his departure:

“He’s not coming back for Season 8. Mike probably will be on the back burner for a little while until we have something we’ve written. We have so many relationships already that I think a little bit of that was just a sort of happy ending for this chapter for Mike to find his way back to Victoria and to explore what happens there. But I love Marco and could see his character coming back in a more substantive role if the creative is right.”

As for Hammersley, she has been a part of the series since the beginning. For the first four seasons, she was a series regular, and she has recurred for the last three seasons. As for her departure, Smith said, “No plans for Charmaine to be back in Season 8 but that’s not to say, when the right time comes, I’d love to bring the character back for something other than more cliffhangers and more lies on pregnancies.”

Alexandra Breckenridge, Martin Henderson, Tim Matheson, Annette O’Toole, Benjamin Hollingsworth, Zibby Allen, Colin Lawrence, Sarah Dugdale, Kai Bradbury, and Kandyse McClure star in the Netflix drama inspired by the Robyn Carr novels.

The premiere date for season eight will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you surprised by these cast departures? Do you enjoy this Netflix series?