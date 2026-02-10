Heartland: Season 19 Premiere Date Set for Canadian Drama on UPtv

Heartland will soon return to UPtv. Season 19 of the Canadian drama will arrive on the network for US audiences in March. A trailer teasing the new season has been released.

Amber Marshall, Michelle Morgan, Shaun Johnston, Alisha Newton, Chris Potter, Kerry James, Gabriel Hogan, Aidan Moreno, Jessica Steen, Baye McPherson, Lucian-River Chauhan, Ava Ran, and Ruby & Emmanuella Spencer star in the drama, which follows multiple generations of a family living on the Heartland ranch.

UPtv shared the following about the series’ return:

“UPtv, the television home for uplifting entertainment, will debut season 19 of fan-favorite family drama series Heartland on Thursday, March 19 at 8 p.m. ET. Heartland is the longest running one-hour drama in Canadian television history. In season 19, the Bartlett-Fleming family must risk everything to keep Heartland and those they love out of harm’s way. Amy strikes a delicate balance between her commitment to a new relationship and always putting her daughter first. However, when her reputation as a horse trainer is called into question, she’s caught off guard, and Amy must fight to save her good name. Lou tries to refocus attention on her family – and not on work, but when a new adversary threatens the ranch, Lou is forced to make difficult choices. Jack is the steadfast rancher he’s always been, but his patience is tested after he hires an unlikely new ranch hand. And, when outside forces jeopardize Heartland, Amy, Jack, Lou and the rest of the family must come together to build a stronger foundation for the future. Each holding fast to their values in the face of it all. Heartland strong. Heartland is based on the bestselling series of books by Lauren Brooke. The executive producers are Michael Weinberg, Tom Cox, Jordy Randall and Mark Haroun along with co-executive producer Dean Bennett. The series is produced by Jess Maldaner. The season’s writers are Mark Haroun, Ken Craw, Caitlin Fryers, Mika Collins and Tanvi Bhatia. Season 19 directors include Dean Bennett, Ken Filewych, Melanie Scrofano, Cazhhmere Downey, Michelle Morgan and Jess Maldaner. For CBC, Sally Catto is General Manager, Entertainment, Factual & Sports; Trish Williams is Executive Director, Scripted Content; Sarah Adams is Director of Current Production, Drama; and Barbara Mamabolo is Executive in Charge of Production. A CBC original series, Heartland is produced by Dynamo Films and SEVEN24 Films with the financial participation of the Canada Media Fund, the Government of Alberta, the Canadian Film or Video Production Tax Credit, and the Ontario Film and Television Tax Credit.”

The trailer for season 19 is below.

