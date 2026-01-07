Star Search: Celebrity Judges Announced for Netflix’s Revival of Talent Competition

Star Search arrives later this month, and Netflix has announced the celebrity judges for the revival of the competition series. Jelly Roll, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Chrissy Teigen will judge the talent appearing on stage in the series hosted by Anthony Anderson.

Netflix shared the following about the revival series:

“Netflix’s iconic talent competition series, Star Search, adds Grammy(R) Award nominated artist Jelly Roll, Golden Globe(R) nominated and Emmy(R) winning actor Sarah Michelle Gellar and television personality and NYT Best-Selling cookbook author Chrissy Teigen to make up its star-studded judging panel. Star Search premieres live on January 20, 2026 hosted by Emmy(R) and Golden Globe(R) nominated actor Anthony Anderson. Episodes will air live Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT and will include real-time voting to let the viewers help determine which contestants move forward. Viewers watching live can easily vote with their remote or by tapping the screen if watching in the Netflix mobile app. The new and reimagined series draws on the rich legacy of Star Search, which helped launch the careers of global icons like Beyoncé, Justin Timberlake, Christina Aguilera, Britney Spears, Dave Chappelle, Adam Sandler and many others. Off the air for 20 years, the show returns as a nostalgic yet fresh entry in the talent competition space – ready to captivate both longtime fans and a whole new generation. Synopsis: Star Search is back! The talent is bigger, the stakes are higher, and the format is more interactive than ever. Each episode will spotlight the best up-and-coming performers across numerous categories – music, dance, variety, comedy, magic and juniors – as they compete head to head for their shot at stardom. With an arced competition structure and weekly eliminations with real-time global voting, the series builds dramatic momentum, making every live episode an unmissable event.”

The series arrives on January 20th.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch the new Star Search on Netflix?