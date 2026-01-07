Hidden Assets: Season Three Trailer Released for Crime-Drama on Acorn TV

Hidden Assets returns later this month, and viewers are getting a look at what’s next in the crime drama. Acorn TV has released a trailer for season three.

Simone Kirby, Charlie Carrick, Michael Ironside, Davin McElherron, and Karine Vanasse star in the series, which follows the Criminal Assets Bureau as they investigate crimes.

Acorn TV shared the following about season three:

“The new season kicks off with the brutal murder of investigative journalist Olatz Alzola and her family in Bilbao. When the killings are linked to a past CAB raid in Ireland that ended in tragedy, DS Wallace is drawn into a dangerous web of crime and corruption. Nora-Jane Noone (The Ipcress File, Wildfire) returns as DS Claire Wallace alongside Cathy Belton (Miss Scarlet & The Duke, The Hardacres) as Norah Dillon and Aaron Monaghan (The Banshees of Inisherin, The Gone) as DS Sean Prendergast.”

Hidden Assets returns on January 19th. The trailer for season three is below.

