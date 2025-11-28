A Remarkable Place to Die: Season Two Renewal Set for New Zealand Crime Drama

A Remarkable Place to Die has been renewed for a second season. The New Zealand crime drama aired its first season on Acorn TV earlier this year, but it is not known if season two will also air on the outlet.

Chelsie Preston Crawford and Rebecca Gibney star in the series, which follows a detective who returns home to investigate the death of her father and sister.

According to Deadline, New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon revealed the show’s renewal in a visit to its set. He said the following:

“I want to say also thank you Philly for your drive because what we’re seeing here is a building of a screen sector down in Queenstown, and it’s happening on the back of you making this production a reality. We think there is a lot of opportunity as a government to bring people here. To go out and sell products from New Zealand to the world in the way that you are, using incredibly talented, highly creative people is a really challenging thing. You’ve got to make things work commercially but you’ve got to make sure the product that you’re producing at the end is loved by customers, so you can do it all over again, and you are.”

Philly de Lacey, the woman behind Screentime NZ, also spoke about the renewal of A Remarkable to Die. She said, “This renewal is more than continuing a great international co-production, it’s about building a sustainable industry in Queenstown/Tāhuna, showcasing our culture to the world, and creating opportunities for local talent. This production showcases New Zealand’s stunning scenery, sense of humor, and vibrant character, bringing major investment in the local economy, through high regional spend and new employment opportunities.”

Season two will be released in 2026.

What do you think? Did you watch this series on Acorn TV? Will you watch season two if it lands on the outlet?