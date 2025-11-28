NCIS: Origins: Season Two; CBS Prequel Series Casts Younger Version of Scott Bakula Character

NCIS: Origins has cast a younger version of Scott Bakula’s character from NCIS: New Orleans. Shea Buckner will play the role and appear in an upcoming episode of the CBS series.

Deadline revealed the following about his appearance and the episode of the CBS series:

“A former Sheriff’s Deputy, NIS Special Agent Dwayne Pride, is a newly minted Probationary Special Agent from the NIS Panama office in the prequel series. He has a history with Gibbs (Austin Stowell), and the two must resolve their past tension as they go undercover on a case. While the episode will focus heavily on Pride, it will also reunite the Fed Five task force, a group of exceptional NIS agents who found fame after unmasking the Privileged Killer, Spencer Hanlon, in the original NCIS’ 11th season. The group consists of Leroy Jethro Gibbs (played originally by Mark Harmon), Michael Franks (Muse Watson), Dan McLane, Felix Betts (Stuart Margolin), and Pride. Gibbs and Franks already exist as young men on NCIS: Origins, played by Stowell and Kyle Schmid, respectively.”

NCIS: Origins currently airs on Tuesday nights on CBS.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this CBS series? Are you excited to see a younger version of Dwayne Pride?