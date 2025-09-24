NCIS: Origins: Season Two; Philip Winchester (Law & Order) to Recur on CBS Prequel Series

NCIS: Origins has added to its cast for season two. According to Deadline, Philip Winchester has joined the CBS series in a recurring role.

Austin Stowell, Mariel Molino, Kyle Schmid, Tyla Abercrumbie, and Diany Rodriguez star in the NCIS prequel series, which follows the early days of Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs.

The following was revealed about Winchester’s role:

“Winchester will play Mason Franks, the older brother of Mike Franks (Schmid), a Texas-tough cowboy who has recently hit rock bottom. Mason is an honorable man who has fallen on hard times and is desperately trying to keep from losing the family ranch. His desperation leads him to seek help from his estranged little brother.”

NCIS: Origins will return to CBS on October 14th.

What do you think? Are you excited about the return of this CBS series?