Prep & Landing: Disney Releases New Holiday Special Premiere Date, Art, and Trailer

Prep & Landing is heading to Disney this holiday season with a brand-new special. The Snowball Protocol will air on the Disney Channel, ABC, Freeform, and Disney+ this November.

The voice cast for the animated series includes Dave Foley, Derek Richardson, Sarah Chalke and W. Morgan Sheppard. The specials follow the elite team of elves that prepare homes around the world for Santa’s arrival every Christmas.

Disney shared the following about the new special:

Unwrap the ultimate holiday event this season with the return of fan-favorite elves in “Prep & Landing: The Snowball Protocol,” a brand-new Christmas special that will reach families everywhere across Disney+, Disney Channel, ABC and Freeform. Debuting Thanksgiving, Nov. 27, on Disney Channel at 7:00 p.m. EST/PST, and available the next day on Disney+, later in the season the elves will make their way to ABC and then to Freeform’s iconic “25 Days of Christmas” holiday programming event, making it the must-watch family event of the holidays. Marking the franchise’s return after more than a decade, “Prep & Landing: The Snowball Protocol” is the fourth installment in a series of popular animated holiday specials featuring Christmas elves from an elite organization tasked with preparing homes worldwide for Santa’s arrival. The new special follows Christmas elves Lanny and Wayne, whose holiday mission goes awry, leaving Wayne convinced he’s in major trouble with Santa and accidentally revealing other merry mishaps. Magee, the North Pole Christmas Eve Command Center Coordinator and lover of eggnog lattes, brings along her pet arctic seal pup Nog to the office — kicking off endless hijinks. Original voice cast reuniting for the special includes Dave Foley as Wayne, a world-weary but dedicated Prep & Landing elf, alongside Sarah Chalke as Magee, the ambitious and eggnog latte-obsessed Command Center Coordinator, and Derek Richardson as Lanny, Wayne’s loyal friend and ever-agreeable partner. They will be joined by new cast members Manny Jacinto as Renato, the most sought-after massage therapist and holistic healer in the North Pole; Dulcé Sloan as Janice, a clerk at the North Pole Post Office; and Danny Pudi as Chef Geoff, the master chef at the Fruitcake Factory. Rounding out the cast is Christopher Swindle as The Big Guy, a.k.a. Santa. Kevin Deters and Stevie Wermers-Skelton return to their roles as executive producers, and Colleen Evanson is co-producer and story editor. “Prep & Landing: The Snowball Protocol” is produced by Disney Television Animation, part of Disney Branded Television.

The trailer and poster teasing the special are below.

