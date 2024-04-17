The Conners: Season Seven Talks Underway, Series Finale Scene Filmed in Case of ABC Cancellation

The Conners has not yet been renewed for a seventh season, and this has fans wondering if the end of the comedy series is in sight.

Airing its 100th episode earlier this month, those involved with the series have prepared for cancellation – if it comes – by filming a scene that could be added to the finale to close the series. Production on season six wrapped last week.

Starring John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, Lecy Goranson, Emma Kenney, Ames McNamara, and Jay R. Ferguson, the series is a spin-off of Roseanne. It follows Dan Conner and his children after the death of Roseanne.

Deadline revealed the following about the future of the ABC series:

“Roseanne followup The Conners, which just marked its 100th episode and remains a sturdy ratings performer, has found itself in serious limbo. According to sources, talks are underway between ABC and sitcom’s independent producer, Tom Werner’s Werner Entertainment, but I hear the main cast has not been approached yet. In years past, the actors, who have been on one-year deals from the start, would have been just about done negotiating new contracts by now, paving the way to a renewal, which inevitably followed. This time, the focus has been on renewal negotiations. If they are successful, I hear The Conners will likely be picked up for a seventh and final season.”

As for the finale, showrunner Bruce Helford said, “We’ve got a final episode that may be one or the other. We love it.”

The Conners is currently airing on Wednesday nights on ABC.

