The Conners: Season Six; ABC Sitcom Cast Member Not Returning as Series Regular

Another cast member will be missing when The Conners returns in February. Jayden Rey (above, left), who plays the daughter of DJ, will not be returning as a series regular for season six. DJ Conner, played by Michael Fishman, departed the series ahead of season five, but Rey stayed on as a regular.

Starring John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, Lecy Goranson, Emma Kenney, Ames McNamara, Jay R. Ferguson, the comedy follows Dan Conner and his family as they live their lives.

Deadline shared the following about the plot of the ABC series for season six:

“The Conners continue to face the daily struggles of life in Lanford. This iconic family — Dan, Jackie, Darlene and Becky — grapples with parenthood, dating, financial pressures and aging in working-class America. Through it all — the fights, the coupon cutting, the hand-me-downs, the breakdowns — with love, humor and perseverance, the family prevails.”

The Conners will return to ABC on February 7th.

What do you think? Are you a fan of The Conners? Are you sad to hear about Jayden Rey’s exit from the series?