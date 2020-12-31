The Conners: Season Three; Candice Bergen (Murphy Brown) to Guest on ABC Sitcom

The Conners is bringing a big name to its cast for a special appearance. Candice Bergen, from Murphy Brown, is set to appear on the mid-season premiere. She will play the mother of Ben, played by Jay R. Ferguson (pictured above, left). John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, Lecy Goranson, Michael Fishman, Emma Kenney, Ames McNamara, and Jayden Rey also star in the sitcom which follows the lives of Dan Conner and his children.

Deadline revealed more about Bergen’s appearance on the ABC series:

“Bergen will play Ben’s (Jay R. Ferguson) mother, Barb. Their relationship can best be described as cool. Despite being from Lanford, Barb has a superior air and a sharp tongue, but she’s much more agreeable when she’s had a few drinks. She’s judgmental about Ben’s relationship with Darlene (Sara Gilbert), and describes the Conner house as, ‘Like one of those places they break into on that program Cops.’”

A preview of Bergen’s appearance on The Conners has also been released by the network. Check it out below.

