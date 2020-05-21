The Conners: Season Three Renewal Announced for ABC Sitcom

ABC is keeping this Lanford family together. The network just announced they’ve renewed The Conners for a third season for the 2020-21 broadcast season.

A spin-off of Roseanne, The Conners sitcom follows the extended working-class Conner family that’s led by widower Dan Conner (John Goodman) and his three adult children — Becky (Lecy Goranson), Darlene (Sara Gilbert), and D.J. (Michael Fishman) — as well as sister-in-law, Jackie Harris (Laurie Metcalf). The series also stars Emma Kenney, Ames McNamara, and Jayden Rey.

The second season of The Conners averaged a 1.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 5.78 million viewers. Compared to season one, that’s down by 32% and 22%, respectively. However, despite the ratings dip, The Conners is ABC‘s second-highest-rated scripted series for the 2019-20 season in the key demo.

