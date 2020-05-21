Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

   

The Conners: Season Three Renewal Announced for ABC Sitcom

by Jessica Pena,

The Conners TV Show on ABC: canceled or renewed?

ABC is keeping this Lanford family together. The network just announced they’ve renewed The Conners for a third season for the 2020-21 broadcast season.

A spin-off of Roseanne, The Conners sitcom follows the extended working-class Conner family that’s led by widower Dan Conner (John Goodman) and his three adult children — Becky (Lecy Goranson), Darlene (Sara Gilbert), and D.J. (Michael Fishman) — as well as sister-in-law, Jackie Harris (Laurie Metcalf). The series also stars Emma Kenney, Ames McNamara, and Jayden Rey.

The second season of The Conners averaged a 1.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 5.78 million viewers. Compared to season one, that’s down by 32% and 22%, respectively. However, despite the ratings dip, The Conners is ABC‘s second-highest-rated scripted series for the 2019-20 season in the key demo.

What do you think? Do you watch The Conners TV series? Will you watch season three of this family sitcom on ABC?


Canceled and renewed TV show

Leave a Reply

avatar

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.