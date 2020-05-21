Stumptown: Season Two; Cobie Smulders TV Series Renewed by ABC

ABC is heading back to the City of Roses. The network just announced they’ve renewed Stumptown for the 2020-21 season.

Set in Portland, Oregon, the comedy-drama stars Cobie Smulders as Dex Parios, a strong, assertive, and sharp-witted military veteran who works as a private investigator. The cast also includes Jake Johnson, Tantoo Cardinal, Cole Sibus, Adrian Martinez, Camryn Manheim, and Michael Ealy.

The first season of Stumptown averaged a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.84 million viewers. Stumptown was one of the lower-rated ABC TV shows in traditional ratings but it did well in delayed viewing.

What do you think? Did you watch the Stumptown TV series? Will you watch season two when it debuts on ABC?