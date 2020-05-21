Menu

Stumptown: Season Two; Cobie Smulders TV Series Renewed by ABC

by Jessica Pena,

Stumptown TV show on ABC: (canceled or renewed?)

ABC is heading back to the City of Roses. The network just announced they’ve renewed Stumptown for the 2020-21 season.

Set in Portland, Oregon, the comedy-drama stars Cobie Smulders as Dex Parios, a strong, assertive, and sharp-witted military veteran who works as a private investigator. The cast also includes Jake Johnson, Tantoo Cardinal, Cole Sibus, Adrian Martinez, Camryn Manheim, and Michael Ealy.

The first season of Stumptown averaged a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.84 million viewers. Stumptown was one of the lower-rated ABC TV shows in traditional ratings but it did well in delayed viewing.

What do you think? Did you watch the Stumptown TV series? Will you watch season two when it debuts on ABC?


RON
RON

Stumptown is great. I can’t believe that it didn’t get much better ratings. Cobie is a very versatile actress. The show would NOT be the same without her.

Let’s get those ratings up.

May 21, 2020 9:45 pm
Linda
Linda

So excited!!! Love this show!!!

May 21, 2020 8:48 pm
Toni Miller
Toni Miller

Love Stumptown. Can’t wait for Season 2 to begin.

May 21, 2020 7:46 pm
Trish Laforet
Trish Laforet

Yes, love this show, Colby is great actress !!!!

May 21, 2020 7:35 pm
