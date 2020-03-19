Can Dex get ahead in the first season of the Stumptown TV show on ABC? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Stumptown is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the season one episodes of Stumptown for us here.
An ABC drama, this show is based on the graphic novel series by Greg Rucka and Matthew Southworth. Stumptown stars Cobie Smulders, Jake Johnson, Tantoo Cardinal, Cole Sibus, Adrian Martinez, Camryn Manheim, and Michael Ealy. In the TV show, Dex Parios (Smulders) is a strong, assertive and sharp-witted military veteran who lives in Portland, Oregon. She has a complicated love life, gambling debt, and a brother with Down syndrome, Ansel (Sibus), to care for. With only herself to rely on, she solves other people’s messes with a blind eye toward her own. Her military intelligence skills make Dex a great private investigator, but her unapologetic style puts her in the firing line of hardcore criminals and the police aren’t her biggest fans either. Other characters include Grey McConnell (Johnson), a bar owner and Dex’s friend; casino owner Sue Lynn Blackbird (Cardinal); Dex’s friend Tookie (Martinez), a taco food cart owner; and Lieutenant Cosgrove (Manheim) Detective Miles Hoffman (Ealy) of the Portland Police Bureau.
Stumptown is one of only two “appointment TV” shows I look forward to each week. I vote for RENEW!
How can I rate the whole season? I have watched every episode and give them all a 9.5.
Omg I love Stumptown. Finally a show with interest
Dex is a hoot!! U never know what’s coming next
Stumptown is one of the best, best programs on TV. The mix of characters is brilliant and the topics they cover are on the spot. With each show layers of the characters are peeled away so you truly get to know them. This show has brought me back to network programs. It’s for grownups and it satisfies and makes you think. Please don’t cancel.