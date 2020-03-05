Stumptown: Season One Ratings



Cobie Smulders enjoyed a long and successful run on the How I Met Your Mother comedy series on CBS. Now, she has a dramatic show on the alphabet network called Stumptown. Will this new show be a hit or a flop in the ratings? Will Stumptown be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

Based on the graphic novel series by Greg Rucka and Matthew Southworth, Stumptown stars Cobie Smulders, Jake Johnson, Tantoo Cardinal, Cole Sibus, Adrian Martinez, Camryn Manheim, and Michael Ealy. In the ABC TV show, Dex Parios (Smulders) is a strong, assertive and sharp-witted military veteran who lives in Portland, Oregon. She has a complicated love life, gambling debt, and a brother with Down syndrome, Ansel (Sibus), to care for. With only herself to rely on, she solves other people’s messes with a blind eye toward her own. Her military intelligence skills make Dex a great private investigator, but her unapologetic style puts her in the firing line of hardcore criminals and the police aren’t her biggest fans either. Other characters include Grey McConnell (Johnson), a bar owner and Dex’s friend; casino owner Sue Lynn Blackbird (Cardinal); Dex’s friend Tookie (Martinez), a taco food cart owner; and Lieutenant Cosgrove (Manheim) Detective Miles Hoffman (Ealy) of the Portland Police Bureau.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s likelihood of staying on the air. The higher the ratings (particularly in the 18-49 demo), the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available — usually the next day, around 11:30am EST/8:30am PST. Refresh to see the latest.

What do you think? Do you like the Stumptown TV series on ABC? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a second season?