Stumptown: Has the ABC Series Been Cancelled or Renewed for Season Two?

by Telly Vulture

Stumptown TV show on ABC: canceled or renewed for season 2?

The Television Vulture is watching the Stumptown TV show on ABC. Can Dex catch a break? Has the Stumptown TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on ABC? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Stumptown, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?  
 

What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the ABC television network, Stumptown stars Cobie Smulders, Jake Johnson, Tantoo Cardinal, Cole Sibus, Adrian Martinez, Camryn Manheim, and Michael Ealy. In the TV show, Dex Parios (Smulders) is a strong, assertive and sharp-witted military veteran who lives in Portland, Oregon. She has a complicated love life, gambling debt, and a brother with Down syndrome, Ansel (Sibus), to care for. With only herself to rely on, she solves other people’s messes with a blind eye toward her own. Her military intelligence skills make Dex a great private investigator, but her unapologetic style puts her in the firing line of hardcore criminals and the police aren’t her biggest fans either. Other characters include Grey McConnell (Johnson), a bar owner and Dex’s friend; casino owner Sue Lynn Blackbird (Cardinal); Dex’s friend Tookie (Martinez), a taco food cart owner; and Lieutenant Cosgrove (Manheim) Detective Miles Hoffman (Ealy) of the Portland Police Bureau.
 

Season One Ratings

The first season of Stumptown is averaging a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.86 million viewers. Find out how Stumptown stacks up against other ABC TV shows.
 

O   F   F   I   C   I   A   L          S   T   A   T   U   S
As of March 6, 2020, Stumptown has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.
 
Telly’s Take

Will ABC cancel or renew Stumptown for season two? The ratings are not very good and have been dropping so, I’m having doubts about this show’s future. On the positive side, ABC ordered additional episodes so that will give Stumptown more time to prove itself. For now, I’ll keep an eye on the ratings and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Stumptown cancellation or renewal news.
 

What do you think? Do you hope the Stumptown TV show will be renewed for a second season? How would you feel if ABC cancelled this TV series, instead?



Linda
Reader
Linda

Smart and edgy. Please renew!

March 5, 2020 9:46 pm
March 5, 2020 9:46 pm
Kay Alane
Reader
Kay Alane

Stumptown is genius!! Casting spot on and the writing is smart. Loved Cobie since How I Met Your Mother. Also love that you kept her fluid in the romance department. Handle this gem with care. Thanks for this winner.

March 5, 2020 8:06 pm
March 5, 2020 8:06 pm
Dennis
Reader
Dennis

We really hope that Stumptown is NOT cancelled. Good story line and Axel's part is so precious and touches so many, letting people know how beautiful a person with disabilities is important and has something to offer. This is a great show.

March 5, 2020 7:34 pm
March 5, 2020 7:34 pm
Mazz
Reader
Mazz

I'm used to networks not caring about the opinions of audiences that are not Nielsen households (whoever they may be, because I've never known anyone who is or was one, and I'm in my 40s). As long as the focus stays on Dex, Stumptown is different from other crime drama series and, so far, has been entertaining to watch.

March 5, 2020 7:29 pm
March 5, 2020 7:29 pm
Sue
Reader
Sue

I love this show!! I will really be disappointed, if it's not renewed!!!

March 5, 2020 5:59 pm
March 5, 2020 5:59 pm
C. Borkowski
Reader
C. Borkowski

Love the characters in Stumptown. Please bring on Season 2.

March 5, 2020 9:54 am
March 5, 2020 9:54 am
Julie Jeffery
Reader
Julie Jeffery

I LOVE Stumptown!
At first I had my doubts. I very seldom watch anything on ABC, ok I really never do. I was hooked on Stumptown by halfway thru the very first episode!!!
The characters are easy to get to know, the script is well written. Subjects that aren’t talked about, are talked about!
PLEASE RENEW!!!!

March 5, 2020 12:09 am
March 5, 2020 12:09 am
Angie
Reader
Angie

This is a rare show that hooked viewer interest from episode 1 and actor chemistries are phenomenal. PLEASE keep Stumptown. It is a legitimately good show with interesting stories and arcs.

March 4, 2020 11:40 pm
March 4, 2020 11:40 pm
