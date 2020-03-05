Vulture Watch

Airing on the ABC television network, Stumptown stars Cobie Smulders, Jake Johnson, Tantoo Cardinal, Cole Sibus, Adrian Martinez, Camryn Manheim, and Michael Ealy. In the TV show, Dex Parios (Smulders) is a strong, assertive and sharp-witted military veteran who lives in Portland, Oregon. She has a complicated love life, gambling debt, and a brother with Down syndrome, Ansel (Sibus), to care for. With only herself to rely on, she solves other people’s messes with a blind eye toward her own. Her military intelligence skills make Dex a great private investigator, but her unapologetic style puts her in the firing line of hardcore criminals and the police aren’t her biggest fans either. Other characters include Grey McConnell (Johnson), a bar owner and Dex’s friend; casino owner Sue Lynn Blackbird (Cardinal); Dex’s friend Tookie (Martinez), a taco food cart owner; and Lieutenant Cosgrove (Manheim) Detective Miles Hoffman (Ealy) of the Portland Police Bureau.



The first season of Stumptown is averaging a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.86 million viewers. Find out how Stumptown stacks up against other ABC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S As of March 6, 2020, Stumptown has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Will ABC cancel or renew Stumptown for season two? The ratings are not very good and have been dropping so, I’m having doubts about this show’s future. On the positive side, ABC ordered additional episodes so that will give Stumptown more time to prove itself. For now, I’ll keep an eye on the ratings and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Stumptown cancellation or renewal news.



