Network: ABC

Episodes: 18 (hour)

Seasons: One

TV show dates: September 25, 2019 — March 25, 2020

Series status: Renewed but then, cancelled

Performers include: Cobie Smulders, Jake Johnson, Tantoo Cardinal, Cole Sibus, Adrian Martinez, Camryn Manheim, and Michael Ealy.

TV show description:

This series is based on the graphic novels by Greg Rucka and Matthew Southworth. In the Stumptown TV show, Dex Parios (Smulders) is a strong, assertive and sharp-witted military veteran who lives in Portland, Oregon. She has a complicated love life, gambling debt, and a brother with Down syndrome, Ansel (Sibus), to care for. With only herself to rely on, Dex solves other people’s messes with a blind eye toward her own. Her military intelligence skills make Dex a great private investigator, but her unapologetic style puts her in the firing line of hardcore criminals and the police aren’t her biggest fans either.

Other characters include Grey McConnell (Johnson), a bar owner and Dex’s friend; casino owner Sue Lynn Blackbird (Cardinal); Dex’s friend Tookie (Martinez), a taco food cart owner; and Lieutenant Cosgrove (Manheim) Detective Miles Hoffman (Ealy) of the Portland Police Bureau.

Series Finale:

Episode #18 — All Hands on Dex

To get justice, Dex takes matters into her own hands after finding herself at the forefront of a murder investigation where she’s the prime suspect. Meanwhile, Hoffman stuggles to remain impartial in the investigation and could lose everything if he continues to help Dex. Elsewhere, Grey attempts to work on his budding relationship with his estranged father while a familiar face from the past makes a surprise visit.

First aired: March 25, 2020.

What do you think? Do you like the Stumptown TV show? Do you think it should have been cancelled. Were you planning to watch the second season?