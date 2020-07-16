United We Fall: Season One Ratings

ABC announced they’d ordered the United We Fall comedy series back in May 2019 but didn’t get around to airing it until more than a year later. That doesn’t seem to indicate a lot of faith in the series. Will strong ratings save this sitcom? Will United We Fall be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A family situation comedy, the United We Fall TV show stars Will Sasso, Christina Vidal Mitchell, Jane Curtin, Guillermo Diaz, Ella Grace Helton, and Ireland and Sedona Carjaval. The series revolves around the trials and tribulations of Bill (Sasso) and Jo (Mitchell) as they try to make it day-to-day as a functioning family. They’re the parents of two young kids, Emily (Helton) and Lulu (Carjaval). Bill’s very judgmental live-in-mother, Sandy (Curtin), and Jo’s large Latinx Catholic family — including brother Chuy (Diaz) — never hesitate to let this couple know they’re seemingly screwing up, but Bill and Jo will always have each other’s backs.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

