2023-24 Season Ratings for New TV Shows (week 33)



The television networks introduce dozens of new TV shows each season, hoping each will be a big hit in the ratings. Unfortunately, most are cancelled after one season. How are the new 2023-24 TV series doing? Which have the best ratings and which have the worst? How many will survive to see a second season? Stay tuned.

Here are the final season average ratings of the new 2023-24 network TV shows — through the end of week 33 (Sunday, May 5, 2024).

New ABC shows (so far): Bad Romance, The Golden Bachelor, The Great Halloween Fright Fight, and The Interrogation Tapes.

New CBS shows this season (so far): Big Brother Reindeer Games, Buddy Games, Elsbeth, FBI True, Ghosts UK, Lotería Loca, NCIS: Sydney, Raid the Cage, and Tracker.

New CW shows this season (so far): Crime Nation, Everyone Else Burns, Lovers and Liars, Patti Stanger: The Matchmaker, Sight Unseen, The Spencer Sisters, Sullivan’s Crossing, The Swarm, Totally Funny Animals, Totally Funny Kids, and Wild Cars.

New FOX shows this season (so far): The Floor, Grimsburg, I Can See Your Voice, Kitchen Nightmares, Krapopolis, Snake Oil, TMZ Investigates, and We Are Family.

New NBC shows this season (so far): America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League, Deal or No Deal Island, Extended Family, Found, and The Irrational.

The averages are based on the final national numbers (live plus same-day viewing). Keep in mind that the demo numbers are typically what’s most important to advertisers. Therefore, that’s how the networks measure success. Advertisers typically pay more for ad time on a show that has a higher demo rating. Because older viewers don’t count? No, it’s because younger viewers watch less traditional TV and are harder to reach. It’s also important to remember that ratings are designed to estimate how many people watch a show’s commercials — not the show itself. That’s what advertisers pay for.

