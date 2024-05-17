So Help Me Todd: Season Three? Creator on CBS Cancellation and Efforts to Save the Series

So Help Me Todd aired its series finale on CBS last night, and the series ended on a cliffhanger for the fans.

That was not the plan. Those behind the series thought it would be picked up for a third season, but when they found out it was canceled, it was too late to do anything about the finale ending.

Starring Marcia Gay Harden, Skylar Astin, Madeline Wise, Tristen J. Winger, Inga Schlingmann, and Rosa Arredondo, the CBS series follows a mother and son after she hires him to become the in-house investigator for her law firm.

Creator Scott Prendergast said the following about the show’s cancellation and the cliffhanger ending, per Deadline:

“When we pitched out the season at the beginning of Season 2, we told all of the executives what we were going to do. They all said, ‘of course. That’s great.’ Even they thought at the time, ‘well, of course you’ll be back. Do a cliffhanger!’ We wanted to do sort of an Empire Strikes Back-y end with a dangerous note. By the time we knew that we were canceled, it was too late. It’d been a month since we shot that episode. We found out on April 19. We wrapped production at the end of March.”

There is still hope for So Help Me Todd. The network is shopping the series to other networks. Prendergast said, “So far we haven’t had any takers. But they’re still talking.”

Prendergast also teased what fans would have seen in a third season. He said:

“The feet that arrive that belong to Merritt Folding, those are my feet. I was there that day and I played the stand-in. I was the voice of Merritt Folding, which is ironic when you look back and you think, my arrival ended the show. We were going to try and cast Joe Pantoliano, who’s a friend of Marcia’s. He was going to be the big bad for season three, and Margaret was going to get in a lot of trouble, get arrested, and she would have to go to trial for all these crimes that she didn’t commit. And Todd would have to be working behind the scenes in the law firm to help clear her name. The whole family would have had to band together. And Susan [Inga Schlingmann] would come back and help her and they would all band together and figure it out.”

What do you think? Are you a fan of So Help Me Todd? Are you hoping the series is saved for a third season?