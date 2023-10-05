The Spencer Sisters: Season One Ratings

This Canadian series aired on CTV earlier this year and has yet to be cancelled or renewed for a second season. If The Spencer Sisters is renewed, there is no guarantee that The CW will pick it up. Earlier this year, the smallest broadcast network dropped several acquired shows midway through their runs when they drew low ratings. Does The Spencer Sisters have a future? Stay tuned.

A lighthearted procedural drama series, The Spencer Sisters TV show stars Lea Thompson, Stacey Farber, Thomas Olajide, Edward Ruttle, Husein Madhavji, Ayesha Mansur Gonsalves, Rodrigo Massa, Kaitlyn Leeb and Adam Hurtig. The story begins as police officer Darby Spencer (Farber) resigns from her job in protest after being overlooked. She also discovers that her boyfriend has been cheating on her, so she returns home to stay with her estranged mom. Her mother, famous mystery novelist Victoria Spencer (Thompson), is stuck in a rut and can’t come up with any more ideas for her books. So, she decides to finally pursue her dream of becoming a private detective. Often mistaken as sisters, the quibbling mother and daughter found the Spencer Sisters Detective Agency and begin tackling a variety of cases in their fictional town of Alder Bluffs.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

10/5 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



What do you think? Do you like The Spencer Sisters TV series on The CW? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a second season?