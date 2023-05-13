The Spencer Sisters: CW Picks Up Canadian Series About Mother-Daughter Detective Team

The Spencer Sisters, starring Lea Thompson (Switched at Birth) and Stacey Farber (Superman & Lois), is headed to The CW this fall. The pair play a mother and daughter duo (often mistaken as sisters) who join forces to start a private detective agency in the fictional town of Alder Bluffs.

Thomas Antony Olajide, Edward Ruttle, Husein Madhavji, Ayesha Mansur Gonsalves, Rodrigo Massa, Kaitlyn Leeb, and Adam Hurtig star in the Canadian series created by Alan McCullough (Rookie Blue).

The CW revealed more about the new series in a press release.

The CW Network has partnered with Entertainment One (eOne) on the original drama series THE SPENCER SISTERS starring Lea Thompson (Back to the Future, “Caroline in the City”) and Stacey Farber (“Superman & Lois,” “Schitt’s Creek”) as a mother and daughter duo who join forces to start a private detective agency, it was announced today by Brad Schwartz, President of Entertainment, The CW Network. THE SPENCER SISTERS will debut on The CW in Fall 2023. “THE SPENCER SISTERS is a charming new drama series led by the unforgettable Lea Thompson and rising star Stacey Farber,” commented Schwartz. “We are thrilled to welcome this dynamic pair to The CW this fall in an entertaining procedural that will appeal to multiple generations of amateur sleuths.” “It’s beyond fun to be half of THE SPENCER SISTERS,” said star Lea Thompson. “My major focus lately has been directing, but this show was just too delicious to pass up. A lighthearted mother-daughter mystery series with an outrageously delightful character and the chance to work with the luminescent Stacey Farber. Not to mention, it’s exciting to be part of the new reimagined CW.” “We’re delighted to expand upon our long-standing relationship with The CW Network, which has and continues to be a terrific partner and the perfect U.S. home for THE SPENCER SISTERS to U.S. audiences,” commented Stuart Baxter, President, International Distribution, eOne. THE SPENCER SISTERS is a female-led, lighthearted procedural that follows mystery novelist Victoria Spencer (Thompson) and her daughter Darby Spencer (Farber) who are mistaken as sisters as they tackle puzzling cases. Joining the cast in supporting roles are Thomas Antony Olajide (Learn To Swim) as Darby’s high school best friend and local cop Zane Graham; Edward Ruttle (“Arctic Air”) as Darby’s high school flame Doctor Lucas Collins; Husein Madhavji (“Saving Hope”) as Victoria’s “IT Consultant” (a.k.a. hacker) Alastair Dhumal; Ayesha Mansur Gonsalves (“Sort Of”) as Victoria’s feisty literary agent Sarita Stark; Rodrigo Massa (“El Dragon: Return of a Warrior”) as Zane’s husband Antonio Pereira, who operates a Brazilian bistro; Kaitlyn Leeb (“Spinning Out”) as Lindsay Yip – a hotshot lawyer who is Lucas’ fiancée; and Adam Hurtig (Cult of Chucky) as the lead detective of the local police force. THE SPENCER SISTERS is produced by eOne and Buffalo Gal Pictures. The series is created by Alan McCullough (“Private Eyes”, “Rookie Blue”) and executive produced and co-showrun by McCullough and Jenn Engels (“Sort Of”). Jocelyn Hamilton and Tecca Crosby serve as executive producers for eOne. Phyllis Laing and Jennifer Beasley are executive producers for Buffalo Gal Pictures. The deal was brokered by Dan Loewy, EVP, Sales, Americas and ANZ, International Distribution, eOne. Previously, eOne has partnered with The CW Network on many successful series, including most recently FAMILY LAW starring Jewel Staite and Victor Garber – which premieres its second season on the network this summer – the hit series BURDEN OF TRUTH starring Kristin Kreuk, and the previously announced MOONSHINE from executive producer Sheri Elwood, also premiering this summer.

A premiere date for Spencer Sisters is expected to be announced this summer.

