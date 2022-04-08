Coroner: Season Four of Canadian Drama Series to Air on The CW This Summer

Jenny Cooper is coming back to the United States this summer. The CW has picked up the fourth season of the Coroner TV series. The drama originates on CBC in Canada.

A procedural crime drama, the Coroner TV show stars Serinda Swan, Roger Cross, Éric Bruneau, Ehren Kassam, Nicholas Campbell, Tamara Podemski, Andy McQueen, Kiley May, Mark Taylor, and Uni Park. The series follows the life of recently widowed Doctor Jenny Cooper (Swan), a newly appointed coroner who investigates any suspicious, unnatural, or sudden deaths in the city of Toronto. Jenny taps into her intuition, as much as her intellect and heart, as she solves cases. In season three, Jenny must move past her trauma and embrace her whole self. In the process of healing, she and live-in boyfriend Liam (Bruneau) are now separated and separately trying new forms of therapy. With Liam gone, Jenny finally has space to focus on herself — for all of five minutes. It isn’t long before death knocks at her door with a slew of new cases — both COVID-related and not — that force her to unleash the real Jenny Cooper locked inside. Meanwhile, Detective Donovan McAvoy (Cross) stares down the barrel of his own mortality in a very personal way, which propels him to investigate both his cases and his life with a new perspective. He may even find love. Ross (Kassam) confronts uncomfortable identity challenges, and Gordon’s (Campbell) Lewy Body Dementia causes him to lose himself in the possibility of a life once lived.

Airing on Thursday nights last fall, the third season of Coroner averaged a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 635,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (includes all DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season two, that’s down by 16% in the demo and down by 7% in viewership.

Season four finished airing in Canada earlier this week. The episodes begin airing on The CW on Thursday, June 2nd.

What do you think? Do you enjoy watching the Coroner TV series on The CW? Are you glad to hear that the network will air the fourth season?