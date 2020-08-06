Vulture Watch

Airing on The CW television network, the Coroner TV show stars Serinda Swan, Roger Cross, Alli Chung, Paniz Zade, Eric Bruneau, Ehren Kassam, Tamara Podemski, Lovell Adams-Gray, Saad Siddiqui, and Andy McQueen. The series follows the life of recently widowed Doctor Jenny Cooper (Swan). She’s a newly appointed coroner who investigates any suspicious, unnatural, or sudden deaths in the city of Toronto. Jenny taps into her intuition, as much as her intellect and heart, as she solves cases. She’s helped by Homicide Detective Donovan “Mac” McAvoy (Cross), pathologist Dr. Dwayne Allen (Adams-Gray), pathology assistant River Baitz (May), and Alison Trent (Podemski), Jenny’s assistant. While Jenny solves mysterious deaths, she also deals with her own clinical anxiety, her grieving teenage son Ross (Kassam), and the prospect of starting a new relationship with the enigmatic Liam (Bruneau). .



The first season of Coroner averages a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 715,000 viewers. Find out how Coroner stacks up against other The CW TV shows.



We don’t have to wonder if The CW will cancel or renew Coroner for season two. The network has already picked up the second season of this Canadian series which will start airing in September. The show’s already been renewed for a third season in Canada but The CW hasn’t announced if they’ll air it yet. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Coroner cancellation or renewal news.



